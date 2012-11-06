LONDON Nov 6 Primark-owner Associated British
Foods reported a 17 percent rise in full-year profit on
Tuesday after what it termed an "exceptional performance" in its
sugar operations and at its stores.
The company reported adjusted pretax profit of 974 million
pounds on revenue up 11 percent to 12.3 billion pounds, both
ahead of average market expectations.
Adjusted earnings per share of 87.2 pence, up 18 percent,
also beat the market view.
The company said it did not expect AB Sugar to perform as
strongly in the year ahead, as a result of lower EU production,
but it would be more than offset by further growth at Primark
and some recovery in Grocery.
"We therefore expect the group to make some further progress
in this new financial year but, in contrast to last year, this
will be weighted towards the first half," it said on Tuesday.
Primark has been one of the best performing stores on high
streets in Britain, Ireland and Spain thanks to its low prices
and quick adoption of fashion trends.
The chain, which has more than 230 stores, grew revenue by
17 percent at constant exchange rates, meeting analyst
expectations.
Analysts were expecting the group to report revenue of 12.25
billion pounds, adjusted pretax profit of 935 million pounds and
earnings per share of 86.1 pence, according to a Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S poll of 18 brokers.