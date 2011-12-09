(Adds more details and share price)

* AB Foods sees sales and profit growth this year

* Says profit growth weighted towards second half

* Shares off 0.4 percent at 1,079 pence

LONDON, Dec 9 Primark-owner Associated British Foods said on Friday trading in the first two months of its financial year was in line with its expectations as it forecast annual sales and profits growth, with the earnings boost weighted to the second half.

The London-based group, which sells Silver Spoon sugar and Twinings tea as well as running discount fashion chain Primark said the outlook for economic growth in developed economies around the world was subdued and would remain so in the medium term.

Chairman Charles Sinclair told shareholders at the group's annual meeting that commodity costs, such as cotton, were subsiding which would benefit Primark in 2012, while higher prices and a good start to the sugar beet production campaign in the northern hemisphere would help its sugar business.

"As a result we expect growth in sales and adjusted operating profit in the coming year, with the profit improvement weighted towards the second half," said Sinclair, commenting on trading since the group's year end on September 17, 2011.

Last month, the group reported a 2 percent rise in annual earnings per share to 74.0 pence for its year to Sept. 17, as a big boost in sugar profits offset a fall at Primark as the retailer absorbed most of the sharp rise in cotton costs.

The 223-strong retail chain expects profits growth to resume this year helped by new store openings and falling cotton prices and so help the once star-performing retailer bounce back from its worst performance for a decade.

It expects benefits of lower cotton price to start feeding through in January, while new stores such as in Hannover, Berlin, Edinburgh, and a second one on London's Oxford Street will add 10 percent to floor space in the current year.

The group's shares, 55 percent owned by the family of Chief Executive George Weston were off 0.4 percent at 1,079 pence by 1140 GMT underperforming a 0.6 percent rise in the FTSE 100 index.

(Reporting by David Jones; Editing by Jane Merriman)