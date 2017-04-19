Unilever to start auction of spreads business in the autumn
LONDON, June 15 Unilever plans to kick off the auction for its margarine and spreads business this autumn, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.
LONDON, April 19 Associated British Foods on Wednesday reported a 36 percent rise in first-half profit, driven by a recovery at its sugar business and a resilient performance at Primark, its discount fashion retailer.
The group, which also has ingredients and grocery businesses, raised its profit guidance for the full year.
For the six months to March 4 AB Foods made an adjusted operating profit of 652 million pounds ($835.9 million).
That compares with analysts' average forecast of 623 million pounds, according to Reuters data, and 486 million pounds in the previous corresponding period.
"Our outlook for the group’s full year results has improved and we now expect to report good growth in adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share," the group said.
AB Foods made adjusted operating profit of 1.12 billion pounds in 2015-16, with adjusted earnings per share of 106.2 pence. ($1 = 0.7800 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)
* Dollar gains as Fed points the way to trimming bond portfolio * Report of Trump probe spurs some safe haven buying (Adds U.S. data, comment on palladium, updates prices) By Eric Onstad LONDON, June 15 Gold fell to a three-week low on Thursday, weighed down by a stronger dollar as investors began to assess the potential for another U.S. rate hike later in the year, supported by data showing a strong U.S. jobs market.
LONDON, June 15 Stocks fell in Europe and Asia on Thursday as investor concern over the pace of economic growth hit shares in mining and retail sectors while the prospect of tighter monetary policy in the United States and Britain pushed up the dollar and bond yields.