* FY adjusted EPS 104.1 pence, up 6 pct
* Primark profit up 29 pct, sugar profit down 56 pct
* Expects further large fall in sugar profit in 2014-15
* Sees limited opportunity to grow EPS in 2014-15
* Shares up 2.7 pct
By James Davey
LONDON, Nov 4 Discount fashion group Primark has
shrugged off the unseasonably warm autumn weather blamed by
rival chains such as Next Plc for slack recent results,
reporting 10 percent sales growth at the start of its new
financial year.
Primark's performance also helped boost yearly earnings at
parent Associated British Foods Plc (ABF), offseting a
slump in profits from its sugar business and sending its shares
up more than 2 percent.
Recession-era shopping habits have become entrenched in
Europe as consumers grapple with stagnant earnings, benefiting
discounters like Primark - whose popular lines include a Harry
Potter sweater priced at 8 pounds ($13) - and Aldi and Lidl in
food, while pressuring mid-market brands such as Tesco.
ABF warned it saw limited opportunity for earnings growth in
the coming year at group level due to an expected further large
fall in sugar profits, due to low prices and falling volumes.
But ABF chief George Weston said that while the weather had
impacted recent trading at Primark, whose other top-sellers
include block-heel ankle boots at 15 pounds, the business had
not had to delay or cancel any orders from suppliers.
"I'm really not concerned ... We've carried such momentum
into this year that despite the warm weather ... in the first
six weeks (of the 2014-15 year) our sales and profits in Primark
are both up by over 10 percent," he told Reuters on Tuesday.
"Yes there's been an effect, but every year you get
unseasonal weather at some point," he added.
Shares in ABF, 55 percent owned by the Weston family, were
up 2.7 percent at 2,742 pence by 1107 GMT, valuing the business
at 21.6 billion pounds. The stock has risen 19 percent over the
past year, mainly on the back of Primark's success.
Growth at ABF, which posted a 6 percent rise in yearly
earnings, has been led by Primark as it expands into new
markets. It trades from 283 stores in nine European countries
and said it is on track with plans to enter the United States
towards the end of 2015.
Weston said Primark had had a "magnificent" year, noting its
five-store entry into France as a particular success.
Analysts at retail researcher Conlumino said: "Shopping at
Primark is no longer something to be whispered about. Improved
perceptions of its quality and fashionability have helped
Primark to break through the fashion snobbery."
HIGHER DENSITIES
In the year to Sept. 13, Primark posted a 29 percent rise in
adjusted operating profit to 662 million pounds on revenue up 16
percent to 4.95 billion, driven by a net increase in retail
selling space of 1.2 million square feet, a 4 percent rise in
sales at stores open a year or more and higher sales densities
in new stores.
While Primark's performance in the first 10 weeks of its new
year does represent a slowdown - analysts said like-for-like
sales excluding new space were likely down - it still compares
well with peers which have suffered from the warm September and
October, putting people off buying coats, knitwear and boots.
Britain's Met Office said the UK had its driest September
since records began more than a century ago, while October
experienced the country's hottest Halloween Day ever.
Last week both Next and SuperGroup warned on annual
profit, while Marks & Spencer, Britain's biggest
clothing retailer by annual sales, is expected to report on
Wednesday a 13th straight quarter of declining sales in its
general merchandise division, which includes clothing.
ABF made adjusted earnings per share of 104.1 pence in the
year to Sept. 13, up from 98.9p in 2012-13, with Primark and a
strong performance from the group's grocery business, which
includes Kingsmill bread, Twinings tea and Ryvita biscuits,
offsetting the adverse impact of lower sugar prices.
Adjusted operating profit in sugar slumped 56 percent to 189
million pounds and group revenue fell 3 percent to 12.9 billion
pounds, while adjusted operating profit fell 1 percent to 1.16
billion. The company is paying a final dividend of 24.3p, making
a full-year total of 34p, up 6 percent.
ABF forecast a marginal decline in adjusted operating profit
in the 2014-15 year but said the impact on earnings would be
mitigated by much lower tax and interest charges.
"By the end of our 2015 financial year much of the
structural change in EU (sugar) prices will be behind us and we
have every reason to be confident of further progress for the
group thereafter," it added.
(1 US dollar = 0.6251 British pound)
