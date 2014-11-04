LONDON Nov 4 Discount fashion retailer Primark
has enjoyed a strong start to its new financial year despite
warm autumnal weather which has prompted rivals to warn on
profits.
George Weston, chief executive of Primark owner Associated
British Foods, told Reuters on Tuesday that Primark's
sales and profits had risen over 10 percent in the first six
weeks of its 2014-15 financial year, which started on Sept. 14.
"I'm really not concerned (by the weather) and we haven't
had to delay or cancel any orders," he said.
"Yes, there's been an (weather) effect, but ... every year
you get unseasonal weather at some point."
Last week both Next and SuperGroup warned of
slowing sales, with unseasonably warm temperatures putting
people off buying winter coats, knitwear and
boots.
Shares in AB Foods were up 1.9 percent at 2,722.5 pence at
0814 GMT.
Earlier AB Foods posted a 6 percent rise in 2013-14
earnings, though it cautioned it saw limited opportunity for
growth in the new year due to an expected large reduction in
profit from its sugar business.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)