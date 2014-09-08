LONDON, Sept 8 Associated British Foods maintained its annual earnings guidance, with a good finish to the year from discount fashion chain Primark offsetting continued weakness in its sugar operations.

The firm said on Monday it expected adjusted earnings per share for the 2013-14 year to be ahead of the 98.9 pence made in 2012-13.

AB Foods said strong operating profit performances from Primark and its grocery division, and improvement in ingredients are expected to offset the adverse effect of lower sugar prices and the impact of some 50 million pounds ($80.9 million) on the translation of overseas results arising from the strengthening of sterling.

The 50 million pounds figure is also unchanged from previous guidance. ($1 = 0.6183 British Pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)