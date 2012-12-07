BRIEF-Russia's Lenta plans to double selling space by end-2020
* To open about 50 new supermarkets and add new regions, starting with Novosibirsk;
LONDON Dec 7 Associated British Foods said strong trading at its discount clothing business Primark had continued over the last two months.
In a statement ahead of the company's annual general meeting on Friday, chairman Charles Sinclair said he continued to expect that growth at Primark and AB's grocery division, which includes brands Twinings and Ovaltine, would offset lower profits at its sugar production business.
"We expect the group to make some further progress in this new financial year but, in contrast to last year, this will be weighted towards the first half," he said.
Last month, the company reported a 17 percent rise in full-year profit for the year to mid-Sept, as cash-strapped consumers across Europe flocked to Primark's cheap clothing stores.
* New CEO says not right time for big M&A (Adds fresh CEO, analyst comments, shares)
MOSCOW, Feb 16 Russian food retailer Lenta reported a 9 percent rise in annual net profit on Thursday but warned a slower second half pointed to further margin pressure in 2017 as consumers' budgets remain tight.