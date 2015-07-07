SAO PAULO, July 7 Ambev SA, Brazil's
largest drinks company, said on Tuesday it had bought craft
brewer Colorado for an undisclosed sum, continuing its new
strategy of buying premium brands amid stagnant sales volumes in
South America's biggest beer market.
Ambev, the Brazilian unit of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA
, snatched up Brazilian craft brewer Wäls in February,
folding it into its higher-end Bohemia division. In May, Ambev
bought Colombia's largest craft brewer, the Bogotá Beer Company.
Shares of Ambev retreated 0.2 percent to 19.10 reais on
Tuesday. The stock is up 23 percent this year.
Colorado is based in the interior of Brazil's Sao Paulo
state and exports its beers, often flavored with coffee, honey
or nuts, to France and the United States. The brewer, which was
founded in 1996 by businessman Marcelo Carneiro, had revenue of
about 19 million reais ($5.96 million) last year, according to
analysts.
($1=3.19 Brazilian reais)
