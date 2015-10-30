Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
BRUSSELS Oct 30 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, raised its forecast for revenue this year on Friday due to higher than expected sales of its premium lagers
The brewer of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona, which is planning to buy its nearest rival SABMiller, said it now believed revenue per hectolitre would grow ahead of inflation, having previously said it would grow in line.
The Belgium-based beer maker also said third-quarter core profit was $4.40 billion, an overall decline but a 9.6 percent increase excluding currency and scope changes. It was a little below the $4.43 billion expected in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)
CARACAS, March 24 A Venezuelan auto assembly plant, MMC, hopes to restart output of Hyundai Motor Co vehicles by 2018 after a five-year halt due to a lack of dollars from the government to import parts, a company executive said in an interview.