BRUSSELS Oct 30 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, raised its forecast for revenue this year on Friday due to higher than expected sales of its premium lagers

The brewer of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona, which is planning to buy its nearest rival SABMiller, said it now believed revenue per hectolitre would grow ahead of inflation, having previously said it would grow in line.

The Belgium-based beer maker also said third-quarter core profit was $4.40 billion, an overall decline but a 9.6 percent increase excluding currency and scope changes. It was a little below the $4.43 billion expected in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)