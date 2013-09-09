WARSAW, Sept 9 Polish output of passenger and goods vehicles was up 11 percent in August from a year earlier to 34,987 units, showing the first rise in four months and suggesting a recovery in demand, industry monitor SAMAR said.

Production rose although some plants were shut for holidays.

Nearly all cars made in Poland are sold abroad, and the auto industry has been hit hard by the recession in the euro zone, its major market. The biggest gainer in August was Volkswagen , which produces models such as Caddy and Transporter vans.

The number of passenger cars and vans rolling off Polish production lines in the first eight months of the year fell by 12 percent compared with the corresponding period of 2012, SAMAR said on Monday.

In July alone production fell by 6 percent year-on-year.

Fiat, General Motors and Volkswagen produce cars in Poland accounting for about 7 percent of the country's industrial output. (Reporting By Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Anthony Barker)