BRIEF-Jilin Gpro Titanium Industry completes name change to Gpro Titanium Industry Co Ltd
* Says it completed name change to Gpro Titanium Industry Co Ltd
Oct 30 AB Science SA :
* Announces positive preclinical results of studies on masitinib
* Findings showed that masitinib reduced stroke-related brain infarct size in animal model of stroke
* Masitinib may be recommended as appropriate candidate for further development of novel neuroprotective strategies, including in acute ischemic stroke Source text: bit.ly/1nTvNSc Further company coverage:
* Says it completed name change to Gpro Titanium Industry Co Ltd
March 13 Jiangsu Bicon Pharmaceutical Listed Co :
March 13 Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.: