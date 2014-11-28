Nov 28 AB Science SA

* Ultra-Selective SYK Kinase Inhibitor advanced into full preclinical development

* Novel small molecule SYK Kinase Inhibitor is named AB8779

* Inhibition of SYK is considered to be good therapeutic strategy for B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL)

* Inhibition of SYK is considered to be good therapeutic strategy for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (cll), asthma and rheumatoid arthritis