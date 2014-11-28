BRIEF-Quark Ventures lowers its stake in GLG Pharma to about 0.007 pct
* Quark Ventures lowers its stake in the company to about 0.007 percent from about 20.01 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Nov 28 AB Science SA
* Ultra-Selective SYK Kinase Inhibitor advanced into full preclinical development
* Novel small molecule SYK Kinase Inhibitor is named AB8779
* Inhibition of SYK is considered to be good therapeutic strategy for B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL)
* Inhibition of SYK is considered to be good therapeutic strategy for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (cll), asthma and rheumatoid arthritis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Quark Ventures lowers its stake in the company to about 0.007 percent from about 20.01 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says has signed a cooperation agreement for the company's third OEM project
March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: