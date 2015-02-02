BRIEF-Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen
Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.
Feb 2 Ab Science SA :
* Announces positive phase 2 clinical study data of Masitinib in second-line metastatic stomach cancer
Announces positive results from phase 2 study with investigational drug Masitinib in patients with nonresectable, metastatic esophagogastric adenocarcinoma
MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year