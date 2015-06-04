(Fixes typo in 6th paragraph)
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, June 4 Abacus Federal Savings Bank
, which caters to the Chinese-American community in
New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, was found not guilty on
Thursday of all charges related to the sale of allegedly
fraudulent mortgages to Fannie Mae.
A jury in New York state court in Manhattan acquitted the
bank of mortgage fraud and falsifying business records after a
three-month trial, prosecutors and defense counsel said. A day
earlier, the jury acquitted the bank of conspiracy and grand
larceny charges.
The jury also found two executives at the bank not guilty of
charges against them on Wednesday. The executives and the bank
each faced about 80 counts.
Abacus is believed to be the only bank to face a criminal
trial in the United States on charges of mortgage fraud in the
run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.
Unlike other banks, however, Abacus' loans did not have a
high default rate. Its loans are still performing, with monthly
mortgage payments being made by borrowers.
"Right case, wrong bank," Abacus attorney Kevin Puvalowski
told Reuters after the verdict.
Joan Vollero, a spokeswoman for the Manhattan District
Attorney's office that prosecuted the case, noted that eight
people from the bank's loan department had pleaded guilty.
"While today's verdict is disappointing, we are confident
that, as a result of this prosecution and enhanced supervision,"
the fraud has been terminated, Vollero said in a statement.
"The unanswered question is why should this small minority
bank be singled out for prosecution relating to the financial
crisis of 2008," Thomas Sung, founder and chief executive
officer of Abacus, said in a statement after the verdict.
The charges against Abacus and its executives stemmed from
the sale of hundreds of millions of dollars worth of allegedly
fraudulent loans to Fannie Mae between 2005 and 2010.
Prosecutors claimed the defective loans misrepresented the
applicants' credit, employment, income and source of down
payments.
"We can't discover the falsity underlying these loan
documents and then sit around, waiting for a mortgage awarded
based on them to stop performing," Manhattan Assistant District
Attorney Rachel Hochhauser told the jury in her summations.
But in Abacus's closing arguments, Puvalowski called the
state's case "a bizarro prosecution."
The bank has one of the lowest default rates in the country,
the attorney said, citing a rate of about 0.3 percent versus a
nationwide average of 6.6 percent, 20 times higher.
Yiu Wah Wong, the bank's chief credit officer, and Wai Hung
"Raymond" Tam, the loan origination supervisor, were both
acquitted on Wednesday.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)