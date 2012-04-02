UPDATE 2-Glencore 2016 core profit up 18 pct on commodity rebound
* Results ahead of consensus, share prices rises (Adds details, share price)
April 2 Abacus Mining and Exploration Corp said it will explore strategic alternatives including a merger or a sale and evaluate the value attributable to the company from its joint venture Ajax copper-gold project in British Columbia.
Abacus's joint venture partner KGHM Polska Miedz SA said it was exercising its option to raise its stake in Ajax to 80 percent for $30 million.
Shares of Vancouver, British Columbia-based Abacus closed at 28.5 Canadian cents on Friday on the Toronto Venture Exchange. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore)
* Results ahead of consensus, share prices rises (Adds details, share price)
* Philippines is world's top nickel ore exporter (Adds comment, government panel review)
* Acquisitions a key part of strategy (Adds background, details)