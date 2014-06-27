MUMBAI, June 27 India's Aban Offshore Ltd
, an offshore drilling rig services company, is likely
to launch a share sale to raise as much as $150 million on
Friday, two people directly involved in the deal said.
Aban's board had on May 28 approved share offering worth up
to 25 billion rupees to institutional investors.[ID: nWNAS003MJ]
An Aban Offshore spokesman was not immediately available
for comment.
Axis Capital is the lead manager to the Aban issue, said the
sources, who declined to be named as the details of the deal is
not public yet.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Indulal PM; Editing by
Sumeet Chatterjee)