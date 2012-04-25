LJUBLJANA, April 25 Slovenia's third-largest bank Abanka Vipa plans to issue new shares worth up to 50 million euros ($66 million) which will almost double its share capital, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

It will issue up to 7.14 million new shares at 7 euros each to boost its capital strength. The privately owned bank, in which the state has a minority stake, has 7.2 million shares at present. Shareholders will vote on the plan in May.

Abanka posted a group net loss of 109.7 million euros in 2011, due to non-performing loans to local companies, sliding from a profit of 3 million euros in 2010.

Its shares were unchanged at 9 euros by 0955 GMT in slow trade, while the blue-chip SBI index eased 0.6 percent.

Slovenia's largest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) which ended 2011 in a loss for the third year in a row, has said it needs a capital increase of 400 million euros by the end of June, to meet European Banking Authority rules.

The second-largest bank, majority state-owned Nova KBM , which posted a loss of 83.7 million euros in 2011, needs 100 million euros of fresh capital this year, the Finance daily reported on Wednesday.

NKBM was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.7574 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and David Hulmes)