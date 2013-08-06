WELLINGTON Aug 7 New Zealand healthcare company
Abano Healthcare Ltd said on Wednesday it had received
and knocked back an offer from unnamed interests, who is now
looking to making a full and formal takeover offer.
It said the proposal -- a scheme of arrangement -- came from
a with no involvement in the company and was presented in
conjunction with Peter Hutson, whose associated interests hold
about 14 percent of Abano.
It said the proposal did not offer anything unique for the
company and the indicative price, while above current market
prices, did not reflect Abano's value or prospects.
"The Board has now received an indication from the party
concerned that, absent the Board's willingness to cooperate on
the basis requested in a scheme structure, the party 'currently
intends to promptly move down the takeover path'", the company
said in a statement.
It said it did not plan to have any further dealings with
the party concerned and would proceed with its announced capital
raisings.
Shares in Abano closed on Tuesday at NZ$5.86.
Abano has dental, audiology, and diagnostic businesses, and
has a market capitalisation of around NZ$100 million ($79
million).
($1=NZ$1.2658)
(Gyles Beckford)