WELLINGTON, July 28 New Zealand health services provider Abano Healthcare Ltd's full year profit rose 75 percent on increased revenue, and expects a further improvement in the coming year, the company said on Monday.

The company, which has dental and audiology businesses, posted a net profit of NZ$4.9 million ($4.18 million) for the 12 months to May 31, compared with NZ$2.8 million a year ago.

Abano, which declared an unchanged final dividend of 13.7 cents per share, said it expected increased earnings and profit in 2015.

Abano shares last traded up 1.5 percent to NZ$6.15.

($1 = 1.1711 New Zealand Dollars) (Gyles Beckford)