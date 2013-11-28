BRIEF-Immunomedics says to seek expedited trial regarding venBio's actions
* Continue to pursue legally justified relief against venBio Select Advisor LLC and venBio's four director candidates in court
WELLINGTON Nov 28 NZ's Abano Ltd
* Proposed takeover offer of Archer/Hutson/Reeves group withdrawn
* Consortium will now unwind the exclusivity deed affecting holdings of interests associated with Hutson and Reeves
* Abano Board pleased that the Archer/Hutson/Reeves consortium has withdrawn undervalued proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gyles Beckford)
* Continue to pursue legally justified relief against venBio Select Advisor LLC and venBio's four director candidates in court
BAGHDAD, March 3 Five children and two women are receiving treatment for exposure to chemical agents near the Iraqi city of Mosul, where Islamic State is fighting U.S.-backed Iraqi forces, the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Friday.
* Mentor Capital acquires $1.0 million of GW Pharmaceuticals, PLC