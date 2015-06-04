NEW YORK, June 4 Abacus Federal Savings Bank , which caters to the Chinese-American community in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, was found not guilty on Thursday of all charges related to the sale of allegedly fraudulent mortgages to Fannie Mae, prosecutors and defense counsel said.

A jury in New York state court in Manhattan acquitted the bank of mortgage fraud and falsifying business records after a three-month trial.

A day earlier, the jury acquitted the bank of conspiracy and grand larceny charges. It also found two executives at the bank not guilty of some 80 counts each.

Abacus is believed to be the only bank to face a criminal trial in the United States on charges of mortgage fraud in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.

Unlike other banks, however, Abacus's loans did not have a high default rate. Its loans are still performing, with monthly mortgage payments being made by borrowers. (Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)