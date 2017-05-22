BRIEF-Airopack Technology Group secures funding to double its manufacturing capacity
(Corrects third paragraph to say fraud scandal, not tax scandal)
ZURICH May 22 Swiss power transmission and industrial automation company ABB plans to switch auditors to KPMG from Ernst & Young, it said on Monday.
"This decision was taken following a year-long comprehensive external auditor tender process initiated in 2016 in line with international good governance practices," ABB said in a statement. "The proposal is subject to shareholder approval at ABB's 2018 annual general meeting."
It follows a fraud scandal for ABB in South Korea, which exposed a failure to maintain effective financial controls. EY, ABB's sole external auditor since 2001, concluded ABB had not maintained effective internal control over financial reporting.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
PARIS, June 21 Airline caterer Gategroup is planning to use the contacts of new owner HNA Group and its European heritage to make a mark in the fast-growing Chinese air travel market, its chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.
* AUTONEUM HAS SOLD ITS PRODUCTION FACILITY IN BETIM, BRAZIL, TO AUTOMOTIVE SUPPLIER STS GROUP