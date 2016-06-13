BRIEF-Flughafen Zuerich: changes in the board of directors
* At this year's general meeting of shareholders on April 20, 2017, two new representatives of the board of directors will be appointed
ZURICH, June 13 ABB Ltd poached a Siemens executive as it shakes up its automation division, where profit margins have shrunk amid sluggish demand for the unit's motors, drives and factory robots.
ABB named Sami Atiya as head of the Discrete Automation and Motion Division and relegated its former boss, Pekka Tiitinen, to head of the country's Finland operations, the Swiss engineering company said in a statement on Monday.
Atiya worked at Siemens for 18 years, since 2011 as CEO of the Mobility and Logistics division. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)
