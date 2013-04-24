Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Friday:
ZURICH, April 24 ABB Ltd : * Shares up 2.6 percent after reports Q1 results
LONDON, March 10 The dollar firmed to seven-week highs against the yen on Friday, as investors awaited U.S. jobs data ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting, while weak inflation figures pushed the Norwegian crown to four-month lows against a stronger euro.
ZURICH, March 10 Swiss investor Martin Ebner put his remaining 17 percent stake in phone retailer Mobilezone up for sale on Friday at 14.55 Swiss francs per share, he told Reuters, saying he is exiting as an anchor shareholder amid a push to re-focus his Patinex vehicle's investments on growth.