Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ZURICH, Sept 5 Swiss automation technology group ABB said it had formed an alliance with China's BYD to develop energy storage as it looks to find new ways to charge electric vehicles and boost usage of renewable energy sources.
ABB said in a statement on Friday that the collaboration would focus on grid-connected energy storage, micro-grid applications, solar energy and marine applications, but didn't give any financial details of the partnership.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Joseph Radford)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)