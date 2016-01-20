ZURICH Jan 20 Swiss engineering group ABB's
chief executive hopes to see improvements in the
market environment during the current year or by 2017 at the
latest, he told Swiss television on Wednesday.
"At the moment it's a very quiet and uncertain market
environment," Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer told Swiss
television broadcaster SRF during an interview on the sidelines
of the World Economic Forum in Davos. "We hope very much that
the market environment will improve again during 2016 or by 2017
at the latest."
Spiesshofer also said ABB had seen massive declines in its
clients' investments within the "upstream" business of oil
promotion and saw excessive capacity in China due to
overinvestment in recent years.
"We'll see much more modest investment growth until this
capacity is fully utilised through growth," the chief executive
said.
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)