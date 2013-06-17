UPDATE 1-S.African rand-rigging cases could conclude in July - source
* Some other banks set to oppose ruling - source (Adds further details, quotes, background)
ZURICH, June 17 ABB said on Monday Ulrich Spiesshofer, currently head of the company's discrete automation and motion division, will replace departing Chief Executive Joe Hogan, taking up the role on September 15.
In a surprise announcement last month Hogan, 56, said he would step down as head of the world's biggest supplier of industrial motors and power grids for personal reasons after nearly five years in the post.
Spiesshofer joined ABB's executive committee in 2005 and has led the automation and motion division since 2009.
(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)
* Some other banks set to oppose ruling - source (Adds further details, quotes, background)
JOHANNESBURG, March 10 Sixteen banks accused of colluding to rig South Africa's rand currency could face a competition tribunal in July after a private pre-hearing was held on Friday, a source at the competition commission said.
* Recommends rejection of the Aevis Victoria offer and continues solicitation process