(Adds comment by ABB main owner Investor AB)
By John Revill
ZURICH, Sept 13 ABB spinning off its
Power Grids division as a separate business with its own share
market listing would increase the value of investors' holdings
by more than 60 percent, activist shareholder Cevian Capital
said on Tuesday.
Cevian has been campaigning for a break-up of the Swiss
engineering group, which it says is too complex and too
difficult to run. It said spin-offs lead to a significant
improvement in performance, while ABB's other businesses would
not be harmed.
The Power Grids division, which supplies high voltage power
cables and components used in offshore wind farms, had been a
drag on ABB's overall performance but has improved its
profitability in recent quarters amid falling sales.
"ABB should spin off and separately list its Power Grids
division, which would create two great companies that would grow
and thrive in the long term," a spokesman for Cevian said.
The two companies would have shares with a combined value of
"at least 35 Swiss francs," the spokesman added.
Zurich-based ABB is due to give an update on its review of
its Power Grids business next month. ABB's shares were up 0.5
percent at 21.70 Swiss francs on Tuesday, valuing the company at
around 47.7 billion francs ($49 billion).
Cevian said it was sure a spin off would be greeted
"enthusiastically by investors". Cevian is ABB's second biggest
shareholder with a stake of 5.39 percent in the maker of power
grids and industrial robots.
"To spin off and list Power Grids is the only rational and
logical business decision," Cevian's founder and managing
partner Christer Gardell told the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper in
a separate interview.
"Big companies that consist of separate operations like ABB
are bureaucratic, slow and ineffective."
A spokesman for ABB declined to comment on Cevian's
comments. "As we have said all along, we will give an update on
our strategic review of the Power Grids business at our Capital
Markets Day on October 4," he said. " All options are being
reviewed."
Biggest shareholder Investor AB said it was up to
ABB's board to decide on the unit's future after completing the
review.
"It is a process that Investor supports and we agree with
the company's management and board the review should be awaited
and analysed before a decision is taken by the board about the
way forward," Investor spokesman Stefan Stern told Reuters in a
reaction to the Cevian comments.
Analysts expect ABB to retain Power Grids, which generated
sales of $11.6 billion in 2015, down from $12.5 billion a year
earlier.
ABB Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer also appears to be
leaning towards keeping the division.
"What is clear is that the Power Grids division is global
market leader in its segment," he told Swiss newspaper
Handelszeitung in an interview last week.
Power Grids, which was created last year by a merger of
ABB's power systems and power products business had been
welcomed by customers, Spiesshofer said.
"Customers are now saying it is much easier to work with
ABB. We are also seeing this in the growth of orders. In many
areas we have gained some nice new orders," Spiesshofer said in
the interview.
($1 = 0.9727 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Revill and Oliver Hirt; Additional reporting
Simon Johnson and Anna Ringstrom in Stockholm, editing by Louise
Heavens)