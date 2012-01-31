* CFO says ABB still under-represented in the US

* CFO says wants to expand automation units via buys

* Says wants to keep gearing ratio below 40 pct

ZURICH, Jan 31 Swiss engineering group ABB wants to expand further in the United States and grow its automation business via more acquisitions, its finance chief was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

The comments follow the Zurich-based firm's announcement on Monday that it is to buy U.S. electrical components maker Thomas & Betts for $3.9 billion.

Under Chief Executive Joe Hogan, ABB has used its war chest to boost its presence in North America, buying industrial motor firm Baldor Electric for $4.2 billion in 2010 and spending more than $1 billion on U.S. software firm Ventyx.

ABB was open to more deals, Chief Financial Officer Michel Demare told the Boersen Zeitung newspaper on Tuesday.

"In the USA we're still partially under-represented, especially in automation we need to expand parts of our business via acquisitions to get market access for some of our products," he said. "On the technology side we want to sell more products to the oil and gas industry."

The automation business makes products like industrial robots.

When asked how much pressure ABB was willing to put on its balance sheet to make acquisitions, Demare declined to give a precise sum.

He noted ABB had large credit lines outstanding with banks because of its large industrial projects world wide.

"Therefore we definitely want to keep an investment grade rating," he said, adding that net debts should not exceed an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) multiple of 1.5.

Gearing -- the ratio of total debt to equity capital -- should be kept below 40 percent, he also said.

(Reporting by Catherine Bosley. Editing by Jane Merriman)