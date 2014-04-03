BRIEF-Borr Drilling to buy 15 rigs from Transocean in $1.35 bln deal
* Borr Drilling says intends to acquire 15 high-specification jack-up rigs from Transocean for $1.35 billion
ZURICH, April 3 Swiss engineering group ABB plans to invest $300 million over the next five years to set up a production hub for power products in the coastal city of Xiamen in southeast China.
"This investment is a strong sign of confidence in China and Xiamen," Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer said on Thursday. "We continue to serve our Chinese customers with new technologies and products that were developed and made in China to improve energy efficiency and productivity."
ABB generates the majority of its sales revenue in China from localised manufacturing. The Swiss group currently employs 19,000 people in the country across 109 cities.

March 20 Phoenix Group Holdings, Britain's largest owner of life assurance funds closed to new customers, raised its long-term cash generation target due to benefits of acquisitions made last year.
