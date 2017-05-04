ZURICH May 4 ABB has won a $30 million
order to upgrade a electricity transmission link in the
Democratic Republic of Congo, part of the Swiss engineering
company's push into Africa, it said on Thursday.
ABB will carry out the partial upgrade of the Inga-Kolwezi
high-voltage direct current (HVDC) power transmission link that
transmits power from the Inga hydropower station on the Congo
River to the mining district of Katanga in the southeast of the
country.
The 1,700-km connection was built by ABB in 1982 and was at
the time the world's longest transmission line. The
refurbishment will almost double the line's power transmission
capacity and improve reliability, ABB said.
Africa has been identified by ABB, which also makes
industrial automation products, as one of its main drivers of
growth.
