May 22 The Chief Executive of Swiss engineering
group ABB Ltd, which this month closed its purchase of
Thomas & Betts, said on Tuesday he will focus on integrating the
acquisition and ruled out any further large deals in the near
term.
"Don't expect a $2 billion plus deal from ABB... this year,"
CEO Joe Hogan told an analyst conference.
ABB last week closed on its $3.9 billion purchase of U.S.
electrical components maker Thomas & Betts. The company has been
boosting its U.S. presence under Hogan, a U.S. citizen, paying
$4.2 billion in 2010 for motor maker Baldor Electric.
Hogan said company orders from mining, and oil and gas
markets remain strong. In terms of individual country markets,
China and Italy remain challenging, Hogan said at the Electrical
Products Group conference in Longboat Key, Florida, monitored by
webcast.
