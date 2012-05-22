May 22 The Chief Executive of Swiss engineering group ABB Ltd, which this month closed its purchase of Thomas & Betts, said on Tuesday he will focus on integrating the acquisition and ruled out any further large deals in the near term.

"Don't expect a $2 billion plus deal from ABB... this year," CEO Joe Hogan told an analyst conference.

ABB last week closed on its $3.9 billion purchase of U.S. electrical components maker Thomas & Betts. The company has been boosting its U.S. presence under Hogan, a U.S. citizen, paying $4.2 billion in 2010 for motor maker Baldor Electric.

Hogan said company orders from mining, and oil and gas markets remain strong. In terms of individual country markets, China and Italy remain challenging, Hogan said at the Electrical Products Group conference in Longboat Key, Florida, monitored by webcast. (Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)