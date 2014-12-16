* Hitachi to take a 51 pct stake in JV, ABB 49 pct
ZURICH/TOKYO Dec 16 Switzerland's ABB
and Hitachi Ltd have set up a joint venture to sell
high voltage systems in Japan, looking to benefit from reforms
in the electricity industry after the Fukushima disaster.
Japan will start opening up the tightly-controlled
electricity industry to more competition from next April, with
the start of operations of a national grid company followed by
full competition in retail sales the following year.
For ABB the reforms offer an opportunity to sell high
voltage direct current (HVDC) systems for transferring
electricity across Japan's fractured regional networks as well
as linking up renewable energy supplies that have surged in
recent years.
ABB is a leading supplier of HVDC power lines that minimise
electricity losses over long distances making it cheaper and
more efficient to connect renewable energy sources, such as
offshore wind power, to the grid.
Japan's government has pledged to boost renewable energy and
in April said it aims to surpass previous targets to double
power generation from such sources to around 20 percent in 2030
from around 10 percent in 2012.
ABB is betting Hitachi's long-term relationships with
Japan's utilities as a supplier of equipment and technology will
help it make inroads in the country as the market opens up.
Analysts said tying up with Japan's Hitachi should help the
Swiss firm overcome strong local competition.
Hitachi will be the main contractor to apply ABB's high
voltage systems, the companies said in a statement. They expect
the venture to start operations in the "coming months" subject
to the necessary approvals.
Hitachi will take a 51 percent stake in the venture, which
will be based in Tokyo, with ABB taking the remainder.
ABB built the world's first commercial HVDC link in Sweden
in 1954. It has since been awarded around 100 HVDC projects,
including a contract to deliver a 2,375 km transmission link in
Brazil, the world's longest power line.
