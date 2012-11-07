ZURICH Nov 7 Swiss engineer ABB has
found a solution to one of the biggest challenges to
transmitting electricity from places where power sources such as
sunlight and hydro power are abundant to where it is scarce.
"We can confirm that after many years of research we found a
solution for how to break high voltage direct current," ABB
spokesman Thomas Schmidt said on Wednesday.
"Now it will be possible for the first time to combine the
efficiency advantages of DC transmission with the stability
advantages of a grid."
High voltage direct current (HVDC) systems are the backbone
of plans for smart grids, or supergrids. A growing need to
increase energy efficiency is fuelling the demand for DC power.
ABB has been battling with rivals Alstom and
Siemens to develop heavy-duty circuit breakers needed
to integrate long-distance direct current into national and
local grids.
