ZURICH, April 25 ABB has sealed a
collaboration agreement with International Business Machines
Corp, the Swiss engineering company said on Tuesday, the
latest step in its efforts to ramp up its presence in digital
technology and the internet of things.
In a joint statement ABB said it would combine its digital
offering, which gathers information from machinery, with IBM's
expertise in artificial intelligence featured in its Watson data
analytics software. The two companies will jointly develop and
sell new products.
"This powerful combination marks truly the next level of
industrial technology, moving beyond current connected systems
that simply gather data, to industrial operations and machines
that use data to sense, analyse, optimise and take actions that
drive greater uptime, speed and yield for industrial customers,"
ABB Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer said in a statement.
