* Brice Koch to take up role from March, 2012
* Greg Scheu to join executive committee
ZURICH Dec 7 Swiss engineering group ABB
said on Wednesday Brice Koch would take over the helm
of its fast-growing Power Systems division from Peter Leupp, who
is retiring after more than 30 years at the firm.
A 47-year-old French citizen, Koch has worked at ABB since
1994 and was the country manager in China, one of ABB's major
markets, between 2007 and 2009. He will take up his new role on
March 1.
Greg Scheu, a former Rockwell executive who is currently
head of the Discrete Automation and Motion unit in North
America, will take over Koch's current role as head of the
marketing and customer solutions team in July next year.
"The executive board is rejuvenated," Kepler analyst
Christoph Ladner said. "It's nice to hear they have a lot of
internal people; that's a positive sign."
Shares in ABB were up 1.6 percent at 0907 GMT, outperforming
a 0.4 percent firmer Swiss blue-chip index.
ABB is banking on higher demand for environmentally friendly
technologies as governments replace ageing power networks and as
high oil prices make power-saving technologies more attractive.
Its Power System division, which makes substations and
develops systems that allow power to be transmitted over long
distances more efficiently, made up about 20 percent of group
sales in 2010.
Last quarter the division booked the group's largest ever
order for a $1 billion power link connecting wind farms in the
North Sea to the German grid.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Will Waterman)