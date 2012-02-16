* Q4 net income $830 mln vs $935 mln forecast

* Q4 orders rise 16 pct to $10.16 bln Sfr vs poll $9.861 bln

* Unfavourable business mix, price pressure to hit Q1 margins

* Shares fall 3.6 pct, underperform sector (Adds CEO, CFO comments, updates shares)

By Caroline Copley

ZURICH, Feb 16 Swiss engineer ABB hopes new orders in China and a North American recovery will bring growth back on track later this year after forecasting a tough start to 2012 with competition forcing down its margins.

ABB's products are used by oil, mining and utility companies and it hopes a global push to upgrade electrical grid infrastructure and use energy more efficiently will drive longer term demand.

But doubts over the global economy and the festering euro zone crisis have limited spending on big projects and put prices under pressure in its power business as rivals scramble for contracts.

"There are signs of recovery in the North American economy and China appears to be returning to a focus on growth," ABB said after announcing fourth quarter profits that failed to meet expectations.

Underlining the shift from struggling Europe that faces companies in many industries, ABB said the number of new orders on the continent fell 8 percent in the fourth quarter from a year before. In China they rose 6 percent and in the United States more than 80 percent, the latter mostly due to its Baldor acquisition last year.

Because of competition on prices and a backlog of less profitable orders, ABB said the operating margin in the first quarter of 2012 could be below the 12.3 percent in the same quarter of 2011.

ABB's outlook was nonetheless more upbeat than that of German peer Siemens, which has forecast a difficult year due to a shrinking number of energy projects.

"The business mix as well as the price pressure from the backlog weighed on the operating margin. That this trend will turn in a forseeable period is positive however," ZKB analyst Richard Frei said in a note.

Shares in ABB, which have gained almost 13 percent so far this year, were down 4.3 pct at 1235 GMT, underpeforming a 1.2 percent weaker European industrial goods and services sector .

COMPETITION

Fourth-quarter orders at ABB rose 16 percent to $10.16 billion, compared with a Reuters' forecast for $9.86 billion. Net income rose 19 percent to $830 million, short of the $935 million forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Chief Financial Officer Michel Demare told a news conference the estimated impact from price pressures could reach some $1 billion again in 2012. But Chief Executive Joe Hogan said he hoped price pressures would start bottoming out.

"The long-cycle nature of this business would indicate that it's going to occur soon," he said in a video statement.

In the face of the lower prices for its products, ABB has been cutting costs. It is aiming for a further $1 billion in savings in 2012 after $1.1 billion in savings last year.

ABB had net cash of $1.8 billion at the end of the fourth quarter, leaving it with ample firepower for more acquisitions as it seeks to plug gaps in its portfolio and bolster revenues.

Under Hogan's leadership, ABB has done three deals worth more that $1 billion in the past two years. Most recently it agreed to buy U.S. electrical components maker Thomas & Betts for $3.9 billion.

The group has allocated up to $18 billion for acquisitions over a five-year period from 2011 and has said M&A could add an extra 3-4 percentage points to its targeted organic growth rate.

Hogan said they had room for more buys, but would prioritise integrating the companies they had already taken on board.

ABB said it would propose a dividend of 0.65 Swiss francs per share. (Editing by Matthew Tostevin)