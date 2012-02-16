* Q4 net income $830 mln vs $935 mln forecast
* Q4 orders rise 16 pct to $10.16 bln Sfr vs poll $9.861 bln
* Unfavourable business mix, price pressure to hit Q1
margins
* Shares fall 3.6 pct, underperform sector
(Adds CEO, CFO comments, updates shares)
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, Feb 16 Swiss engineer ABB
hopes new orders in China and a North American
recovery will bring growth back on track later this year after
forecasting a tough start to 2012 with competition forcing down
its margins.
ABB's products are used by oil, mining and utility companies
and it hopes a global push to upgrade electrical grid
infrastructure and use energy more efficiently will drive longer
term demand.
But doubts over the global economy and the festering euro
zone crisis have limited spending on big projects and put prices
under pressure in its power business as rivals scramble for
contracts.
"There are signs of recovery in the North American economy
and China appears to be returning to a focus on growth," ABB
said after announcing fourth quarter profits that failed to meet
expectations.
Underlining the shift from struggling Europe that faces
companies in many industries, ABB said the number of new orders
on the continent fell 8 percent in the fourth quarter from a
year before. In China they rose 6 percent and in the United
States more than 80 percent, the latter mostly due to its Baldor
acquisition last year.
Because of competition on prices and a backlog of less
profitable orders, ABB said the operating margin in the first
quarter of 2012 could be below the 12.3 percent in the same
quarter of 2011.
ABB's outlook was nonetheless more upbeat than that of
German peer Siemens, which has forecast a difficult
year due to a shrinking number of energy
projects.
"The business mix as well as the price pressure from the
backlog weighed on the operating margin. That this trend will
turn in a forseeable period is positive however," ZKB analyst
Richard Frei said in a note.
Shares in ABB, which have gained almost 13 percent so far
this year, were down 4.3 pct at 1235 GMT, underpeforming a 1.2
percent weaker European industrial goods and services sector
.
COMPETITION
Fourth-quarter orders at ABB rose 16 percent to $10.16
billion, compared with a Reuters' forecast for $9.86 billion.
Net income rose 19 percent to $830 million, short of the $935
million forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.
Chief Financial Officer Michel Demare told a news conference
the estimated impact from price pressures could reach some $1
billion again in 2012. But Chief Executive Joe Hogan said he
hoped price pressures would start bottoming out.
"The long-cycle nature of this business would indicate that
it's going to occur soon," he said in a video statement.
In the face of the lower prices for its products, ABB has
been cutting costs. It is aiming for a further $1 billion in
savings in 2012 after $1.1 billion in savings last year.
ABB had net cash of $1.8 billion at the end of the fourth
quarter, leaving it with ample firepower for more acquisitions
as it seeks to plug gaps in its portfolio and bolster revenues.
Under Hogan's leadership, ABB has done three deals worth
more that $1 billion in the past two years. Most recently it
agreed to buy U.S. electrical components maker Thomas & Betts
for $3.9 billion.
The group has allocated up to $18 billion for acquisitions
over a five-year period from 2011 and has said M&A could add an
extra 3-4 percentage points to its targeted organic growth rate.
Hogan said they had room for more buys, but would prioritise
integrating the companies they had already taken on board.
ABB said it would propose a dividend of 0.65 Swiss francs
per share.
(Editing by Matthew Tostevin)