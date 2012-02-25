ZURICH Feb 25 ABB aims to fill gaps in its portfolio and sees attractive acquisition targets in North America, though nothing like its $3.9 billion buy of Thomas & Betts, the engineering firm's chief executive said in an interview.

Under CEO Joe Hogan's leadership, ABB has done three deals worth more that $1 billion in the past two years. Most recently it agreed to buy U.S. electrical components maker Thomas & Betts.

ABB had net cash of $1.8 billion at the end of the fourth quarter, leaving it with ample firepower for more acquisitions as it seeks to plug gaps in its portfolio and bolster revenues.

"We don't have firms on our radar that are comparable in size to Thomas & Betts or Baldor," he told the French-language Le Temps on Saturday.

"The United States remain the world's biggest economy and there are buying opportunities of a certain size," he also said, adding that ABB had succeeded in filling the industrial motors and low voltage products gaps in its portfolio.

ABB's products are used by oil, mining and utility companies and it hopes a global push to upgrade electrical grid infrastructure and use energy more efficiently will drive longer term demand.

The firm competes with Germany's Siemens and France's Schneider.

The firm still had some holes to fill in the divisions discrete automation and motion, power products and low voltage, Hogan said.

Among the things these units produce are industrial robots and circuit breakers.

ABB's power products units - which supplies utilities - has been suffering pricing pressure due to cheap Asian competitors.

Hogan declined to say how these had developed in the first few months of 2012.

China is one of ABB's biggest markets and Hogan also said that rising wages there - sometimes rising 25 percent a year - were beginning have an effect. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley, editing by William Hardy)