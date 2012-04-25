* Q1 net income $685 mln vs $692 mln forecast
* Q1 orders flat at $10.386 bln vs $10.127 bln forecast
* Sees recovery in North America, weak demand in China
ZURICH, April 25 Swiss engineering group ABB
is banking on stronger growth in North America to
offset a weaker China and tough austerity measures in southern
Europe, after first-quarter orders beat expectations.
"Geographically, we have a mixed economic type of
performance," Chief Executive Joe Hogan said in a video
statement.
"China a little bit weaker than what you'd want. Obviously
Italy, Spain, southern parts of Europe being challenged in that
way, but not industry specific."
Orders in the first quarter were flat year-on-year at
$10.368 billion, beating the $10.127 billion average forecast in
a Reuters poll.
While orders dropped 11 percent and 5 percent in Asia and
Europe respectively, orders in the Americas jumped 25 percent in
the first quarter.
ABB is hoping a global push to upgrade electrical grid
infrastructure and use energy more efficiently will drive
long-term demand for its products, which are used by oil, mining
and utility companies.
ABB reiterated it expects sales in its early-cycle
businesses, which make products ranging from industrial robots
to software, to grow at low single-digit rates compared with
2011 levels until confidence in the economy improves.
In its later-cycle businesses, which produce power
transformers for utilities, a strong order backlog should
support revenue growth.
French rival Schneider said last week organic
sales would inch slightly higher at best in 2012, hit by a
slowdown in Asia and tough austerity measures in Europe.
ABB's first-quarter net profit rose 5 percent to $685
million, compared with the $692 million poll forecast.
Hogan said the oil, gas, mining and minerals sectors were
performing well and the company was seeing strong orders in the
area of offshore wind.
This contrasts with German peer Siemens which
slashed its full-year outlook on Wednesday after incurring a
major charge related to delayed offshore wind power projects in
the second quarter.
ABB said it hoped cost savings would continue to offset
price pressures in parts of its power business.
Net cash at the end of the first quarter was $1.4 billion.
Hogan has said the company is considering plugging gaps in its
automation and transmission portfolio via acquisitions.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by David Cowell)