* ABB makes all-cash offer of 56 Sfr per Newave share
* Independent Newave directors back ABB offer as fair
ZURICH Dec 12 Swiss engineering group ABB
said on Monday it would buy Swiss company Newave
for 170 million Swiss francs ($184.02 mln) in cash, as
it seeks to beef up its position in the power control and
quality market.
Under the terms of the deal, ABB will make an all cash offer
of 56 francs per share for Newave, a roughly 23 percent premium
to Newave's closing share price on Friday.
ABB, which had some $1 billion in net cash at the end of the
third quarter, has been on the prowl for buys to plug gaps in
its portfolio. Newave is the latest in a string of acquisitions
announced by the group since its Nov. 4 investor day.
Last year, ABB bought Baldor Electric for $4.2 billion and
spent more than $1 billion on U.S. software firm Ventyx, but it
was outbid for British power supply systems maker Chloride by
rival U.S. suitor Emerson Electric.
"The combination of two strong, complementary companies will
create significant value-driven growth based on innovation, high
quality and technology leadership," said Ulrich Spiesshofer,
head of ABB's Discrete Automation and Motion division
Swiss-based Newave, a leader in uninterruptable power supply
(UPS) systems used in data centres, industry and infrastructure,
will be integrated into ABB's Discrete Automation and Motion
Division.
ABB, whose products are used by oil, mining and utility
companies, expects the transaction to close in the first half of
2012.
($1 = 0.9238 Swiss francs)
