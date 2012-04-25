UPDATE 5-South Korean prosecution again seeks arrest of Samsung chief
* Special prosecutor makes second warrant request for Jay Y. Lee
ZURICH, April 25 Swiss engineer ABB ABBN.VX said on Wednesday weak demand in key markets like China and uncertainty in Europe meant parts of its business might suffer as orders beat expectations in the first-quarter.
Orders in the first-quarter were flat year-on-year at $10.368 billion, beating the $10.127 billion average forecast in a Reuters poll. [ID:nL6E8FK5E9]
"As we guided after Q4, there was continued price pressure on revenues coming out of the order backlog and mix effects that impacted profitability, but we could mitigate most of that through cost savings," Chief Executive Joe Hogan said in a statement.
First-quarter net profit rose 5 percent to $685 million slightly missing the $692 million poll forecast.
ABB is banking on a global push to upgrade electrical grid efficiency and use energy more efficiently to drive long-term demand for its products, which are used by oil, mining and utility companies.
* Special prosecutor makes second warrant request for Jay Y. Lee
BENGALURU, India, Feb 14 Foreign aircraft manufacturers offering to make combat jets in India will have to win approval from their governments, Indian Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said, in a measure aimed at ensuring projects are not affected due to policy flip-flops.
SEOUL, Feb 14 South Korea's Samsung Group said on Tuesday it never paid bribes to South Korean President Park Geun-hye or sought illicit favours from her, as a special prosecutor's office seeks to arrest the conglomerate's leader.