ZURICH Dec 8 Swiss engineering group ABB said on Thursday it would invest $400 million to double the capacity of its high-voltage cable manufacturing facility in Sweden as demand for subsea cable grows.

"This investment will help us to boost production capacity and meet the growing demand for high-voltage subsea power cables," said Peter Leupp, head of ABB's Power Systems division.

Subsea cables are used to transmit electricity efficiently from offshore wind farms to countries and to supply oil and gas platforms with power.

The Zurich-based company said the investment would take place between 2012 and 2015.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley)