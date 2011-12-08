ZURICH Dec 8 Swiss engineering group ABB
said on Thursday it would invest $400 million to
double the capacity of its high-voltage cable manufacturing
facility in Sweden as demand for subsea cable grows.
"This investment will help us to boost production capacity
and meet the growing demand for high-voltage subsea power
cables," said Peter Leupp, head of ABB's Power Systems division.
Subsea cables are used to transmit electricity efficiently
from offshore wind farms to countries and to supply oil and gas
platforms with power.
The Zurich-based company said the investment would take
place between 2012 and 2015.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)