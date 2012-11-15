ZURICH Nov 15 Engineering firm ABB on Thursday appointed veteran employee Eric Elzvik as its new chief financial officer, filling a vacancy left by the outgoing Michel Demare.

Elzvik, 52, is currently in charge of finances at ABB's discrete automation and motion unit. He joined the firm in 1984 and has worked in Sweden, Singapore and Switzerland.

It was announced last month that Michel Demare was leaving to become chairman at agrochemicals company Syngenta.

(Reporting by Catherine Bosley)