Iran allowing Syria-bound Russian planes to use airspace-report
DUBAI, Feb 11 Iran has again allowed Russian planes to use its airspace during recent operations in Syria, a senior Iranian security official was quoted as saying on Saturday.
* Q3 net orders rise 20 pct y/y to $9.826 bln vs $10.039 bln in poll
* Net profit $790 mln vs $860 mln in Reuters poll
* Says global economic uncertainty clouding near-term outlook
ZURICH, Oct 27 Swiss engineering group ABB said a murky economic outlook made near-term forecasting challenging as it posted weaker-than expected third-quarter results, due to a slowdown in its early-cycle business.
ABB whose products are used by oil, mining and utility companies, said orders rose 20 percent to $9.826 billion. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 22.5 percent jump to $10.036 billion.
"Growth in our early-cycle businesses slowed this quarter, partly on comparisons to the very strong results we saw a year ago as well as weaker demand in some industry sectors," Chief Executive Joe Hogan said in a statement.
"Looking ahead, uncertainty around global growth makes it difficult to forecast."
ABB said net income rose 2 percent to $790 million, as cost reductions helped offset price pressures and it was buoyed by the recent acquisition of Baldor. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)
SEOUL, Feb 11 China has expelled 32 South Korean Christian missionaries, a Korean government official said on Saturday, amid diplomatic tension between the two countries over the planned deployment of a U.S. missile defence system in the South.
