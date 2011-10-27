* Q3 net orders rise 20 pct y/y to $9.826 bln vs $10.039 bln in poll

* Net profit $790 mln vs $860 mln in Reuters poll

* Says global economic uncertainty clouding near-term outlook

ZURICH, Oct 27 Swiss engineering group ABB said a murky economic outlook made near-term forecasting challenging as it posted weaker-than expected third-quarter results, due to a slowdown in its early-cycle business.

ABB whose products are used by oil, mining and utility companies, said orders rose 20 percent to $9.826 billion. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 22.5 percent jump to $10.036 billion.

"Growth in our early-cycle businesses slowed this quarter, partly on comparisons to the very strong results we saw a year ago as well as weaker demand in some industry sectors," Chief Executive Joe Hogan said in a statement.

"Looking ahead, uncertainty around global growth makes it difficult to forecast."

ABB said net income rose 2 percent to $790 million, as cost reductions helped offset price pressures and it was buoyed by the recent acquisition of Baldor. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)