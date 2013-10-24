ZURICH Oct 24 Swiss industrial company ABB
is open to selling off parts of its business that do
not fit into its portfolio, its chief executive said on
Thursday.
"If you want to grow a good apple tree you need to prune it
now and then," Ulrich Spiesshofer told an analysts call.
"Things that at the time might not be optimally at home in
ABB will have to go and leave this portfolio. We are working on
that one continuously."
"This will be a journey, there will be no radical event, but
this will be something that becomes even more a pattern of ABB
under my leadership in the future," he said.
Earlier this month, ABB agreed to sell all the assets of
Baldor's generator-set business to Generac Holdings
because of limited synergies with its core business.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)