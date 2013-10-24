ZURICH Oct 24 Swiss industrial company ABB is open to selling off parts of its business that do not fit into its portfolio, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"If you want to grow a good apple tree you need to prune it now and then," Ulrich Spiesshofer told an analysts call.

"Things that at the time might not be optimally at home in ABB will have to go and leave this portfolio. We are working on that one continuously."

"This will be a journey, there will be no radical event, but this will be something that becomes even more a pattern of ABB under my leadership in the future," he said.

Earlier this month, ABB agreed to sell all the assets of Baldor's generator-set business to Generac Holdings because of limited synergies with its core business. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)