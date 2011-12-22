ZURICH Dec 22 ABB has booked an order worth more than $900 million from India's Power Grid Corporation to supply a transmission system with the highest converter capacity ever built, the Swiss engineering group said on Thursday.

The group has been contracted to supply an ultra-high voltage direct current transmission system to deliver hydropower from northeast India to the central Indian region of Agra.

"This project will set many new global benchmarks and emphasises ABB's leadership in HVDC," Peter Leupp, head of ABB's power systems division, said in a press statement.

When completed, the transmission system will have a converter capacity of 8,000 megawatts and will be able to supply 90 million people with electricity, based on current average consumption in India.

The system will be the world's first multi-terminal ultrahigh-voltage link and will have three converter stations, ABB said.

Shares in ABB traded 0.9 percent higher at 1512 GMT, outperforming a 0.4 percent firmer Swiss Market Index. (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by David Cowell)