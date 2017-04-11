FOREX-Dollar hits June high after data backs continued Fed tightening
* Sterling flat after strong rise on BoE rate decision (Updates with U.S. trading, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
ZURICH, April 11 Swiss power and automation group ABB on Tuesday named China managing director Chun-Yuan Gu president of its AMEA region and appointed Frank Duggan president of its Europe region.
Gu takes over from Duggan, who succeeds Bernhard Jucker, whose retirement was announced earlier. As members of the ABB executive committee, both will report to Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer.
The appointments of both ABB veterans take effect on July 1, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Graphic on cash in Switzerland: https://tinyurl.com/yahq67uv
BASEL, Switzerland, June 15 "When did so many people start caring about contemporary art?" wondered Marc Glimcher, head of the Pace gallery empire, as he busily made deals at Art Basel's VIP preview this week.