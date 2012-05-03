May 3 ABB Finance (USA) Inc on Thursday sold $2.5 billion of senior unsecured notes in three parts, said market sources.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ABB FINANCE (USA) INC TRANCHE 1 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 1.625 PCT MATURITY 05/08/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.3 FIRST PAY 11/08/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 1.772 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/08/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 95 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS

TRANCHE 2 AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 2.875 PCT MATURITY 05/08/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 97.833 FIRST PAY 11/08/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 3.129 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/08/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 120 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS

TRANCHE 3 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 4.375 PCT MATURITY 05/08/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 96.865 FIRST PAY 11/08/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 4.568 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/08/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 145 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS