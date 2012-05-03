Activist investor calls for transparent Stada sales process
FRANKFURT, Feb 24 Activist investor AOC has called for Stada's management and supervisory boards to run a non-biased, transparent sales process for the German generic drugs maker.
May 3 ABB Finance (USA) Inc on Thursday sold $2.5 billion of senior unsecured notes in three parts, said market sources.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ABB FINANCE (USA) INC TRANCHE 1 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 1.625 PCT MATURITY 05/08/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.3 FIRST PAY 11/08/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 1.772 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/08/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 95 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS
TRANCHE 2 AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 2.875 PCT MATURITY 05/08/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 97.833 FIRST PAY 11/08/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 3.129 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/08/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 120 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS
TRANCHE 3 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 4.375 PCT MATURITY 05/08/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 96.865 FIRST PAY 11/08/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 4.568 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/08/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 145 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS
LONDON, Feb 24 Europe's stocks benchmark fell more than 1 percent on Friday while German and French indexes slid by their most in nearly 5 months as jitters in the bond markets over political risk looked to have spilled over into equities.
* Says public offering of 4.57 million common shares priced at $1.05 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: