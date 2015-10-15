ZURICH Oct 15 ABB won orders worth more than $300 million to supply equipment to two new transmission links in China that will deliver remote wind and thermal-generated electricity to cities, the Swiss company said in a statement on Thursday.

The equipment, including high-voltage direct current converters, will be installed as part of two 800 kilovolt links that each will have the capacity to transmit enough electricity to meet needs of 26 million consumers.

The orders were booked in the third quarter of 2015. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)