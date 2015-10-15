(Adds background on orders, China's plans to substitute coal
transport with electricity transport)
ZURICH Oct 15 ABB won orders worth
more than $300 million to supply equipment for two new
transmission links in China that will deliver remote coal-fired
electricity and wind power to cities, the Swiss company said on
Thursday.
The equipment, including high-voltage converters that turn
alternating current to direct current that can be shipped more
efficiently over long distances, is to be installed on two 800
kilovolt links, each with capacity to transmit enough
electricity to meet the needs of 26 million consumers.
New high-voltage lines like this are part of the Chinese
government's aim of substituting transmission of electricity for
the transportation of coal by building new power plants in the
country's remote west and shuttering existing power plants near
eastern cities now blamed for urban air pollution.
ABB said its gear will ensure that power generated by new
coal-fired power plants and renewable installations can be
transmitted over longer distances and with fewer losses to the
country's high-demand, high-population eastern regions.
In one of the projects, ABB will supply equipment for the
new 1,100-km line to ship primarily coal-fired power from Shanxi
to Nanjing.
In the other, ABB is supplying the 2,300-km ultra-high
voltage transmission line between Jiuquan in the wind-rich Gansu
province to Hunan, transporting a mix of wind and coal power.
Booked in the third quarter, the orders were won by
businesses inside the newly formed Power Grids division. ABB
said in September that Power Grids will undergo a strategic
review that could result in its disposal.
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)